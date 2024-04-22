A Nigerian man, after more than a decade apart, returned to his homeland from Germany, rekindling the bond with his mother in a reunion that has captured the hearts of many

The moment he arrived, his mother stepped outside, and they shared a tender embrace, a scene that resonated with viewers around the world

Overwhelmed with joy and thankfulness, his mother expressed her emotions through a spontaneous song of praise, celebrating the long-awaited return of her son

A Nigerian man who returned to Nigeria for a heartfelt reunion with his mother after a separation of 11 years captured widespread attention.

Travelling all the way from Germany, he documented the poignant moment his mother emerged from her home to greet him.

The family reunited after 11 years. Photo credit: @sammydave87

Source: TikTok

Their emotional embrace was immortalised as his mother burst into a song of gratitude, praising God for the joy of their reunion, as shown by @sammydave87.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bethtemitee said:

“Congratulations.”

Patricia wrote:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Damilola Folawole:

“Congratulations sir.”

User696753634985:

“Alliamudulilah sir.”

Aramide Store:

“Congratulations mass.”

Adejoke gold:

“Congratulations sir.”

De damafab:

“Congratulations.”

Gbebemi1:

“Am so happy for you ma.”

Gbebemít:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Teju:

“Congratulations bro.”

Big Gemini O1:

“Congratulations bro welcome back home.”

Lukman Folorunsho:

“Congratulations my dear brother.”

Man returns to see mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that @divine_keyz1 has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he reunited with his mother after five years.

In the video, his excited mother shouted and hugged him tightly while gently touching his face and head.

The video has since gone viral, with many netizens expressing joy at the reunion.

Nigerian man flies his mum to the UK

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Tolulope, has flown his mother to his base, the United Kingdom.

Tolulope intimated netizens of the development on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture he took with her.

The young man said he gave her hot amala and 'a little Netflix and chillz'. He wrote: "So Iya Tísà arrived UK this morning and I’ve given her hot Amala + Ogbono and a little Netflix and chillz with Anikulapo make she no dey miss Osogbo."

Source: Legit.ng