After four years of interacting with each other on social media, two Nigerian youths met for the first time

The lady immediately burst into laughter after seeing the height of her male friend, whom she referred to as 'baby'

Their meeting video has sent social media users into a frenzy as people shared their thoughts on her reaction

A Nigerian lady was amused as she met her online male friend for the first time.

According to the lady, they have been chatting on social media for the past four years.

The online friends finally met after four years. Photo Credit: @officialobudupinkin

Source: TikTok

In a short video she shared on TikTok, @officialobudupinkin laughed as she got closer to her online male friend.

"Baby, you're short o," she exclaimed while he smiled.

The stunned lady added that she is even taller than he is. Apparently, she did not expect him to be of that height.

The pals' video has stirred mixed reactions.

In another development, a Nigerian couple who met on Facebook had tied the knot.

Watch the video below:

@officialobudupinkin's video caused an uproar

user percy said:

"Na why online thing dey tire me."

Mercedesjewelbox said:

"After 7 years I met him and he was everything."

Mafo_ Funola said:ولي الله

"At least I would have let you know I'm short in advance before we meet to avoid u saying it to my face."

Armstrong said:

"You never even meet am before u don already the call him baby, my guy go don run transfer tire to ansa that name."

Y2J said:

"My online babes no dey pass 4 months."

Billions Dream said:

"Na why you call am baby."

Source: Legit.ng