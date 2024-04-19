A man's attempt to engage his girlfriend while on his feet did not go as he expected as the lady resisted him

With a funny countenance, the lady refused to take the engagement ring from him and insisted he knelt to propose to her

Many women hailed the lady for standing her ground and tackled her fiance for what they tagged a red flag act

A lady resisted as her man tried to propose marriage to her while on his feet.

In a viral video, the man wanted to put the ring on her finger but the lady stepped back and funnily demanded he go on his knees.

She insisted that he kneels to engage her. Photo Credit: @ruthie_willie

The lovebirds laughed over her demand amid reactions from people in the background.

Eventually, the man heeded her request and knelt amid cheers from onlookers behind the scene.

The dramatic engagement has sparked mixed reactions on social media as the TikTok clip blew up online. @ruthie_willie shared the video online.

Another man refused to kneel as he engaged his girlfriend.

Netizens react to the dramatic proposal

Jennifer Ike471 said:

"Yes na na so my husband. Dey look me eyeball to eye ball na so I tell Oga you need to kneel down before I say yes."

Chommy Global 1 said:

"Him not wanting to kneel down is a big red flag and u insisting he kneels down is white flag ️Bby u smart❤️he must kneel down congrats."

amyjordan083 said:

"All of you shouting he has pride yen yen, it cud be that he has bn saying it b4 now that he won't kneel to propose that's why she was laughing."

Cynthia Chinny said:

"If u are not ready to knee down and propose to me just don't bother engaging me."

user1838112839914 said:

"The man get pride o."

Santiago_Official said:

"I will ask her twice and she keeps saying i should kneel down, i will gently leave her there and go."

drama queen said:

"Dat correct ❤❤ u kneel to give the ring ❤she kneel to give him drink."

Zahav_beauty_brushes said:

"Am sure they have been fighting on this for a while before this day."

Man engages his woman without kneeling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had engaged his woman without going on his knees.

Instead of kneeling, he casually gave her the ring and told her to put it straight on her finger.

According to the man, there was no point in kneeling to propose to a lady. He equally insisted that the ring should go straight to the marriage finger. His woman acted accordingly without any questions and even laughed as she continued to laugh happily.

Source: Legit.ng