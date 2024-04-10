A lady who relocated to the UK with the hope of making it big abroad said the reverse was her case

The lady said she had not even been able to change her phone or make proper hair despite the big dreams she had

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video told her to come back home if she was tired of staying in the UK

A Nigerian lady who hoped to become rich if she relocated to the UK has narrated her reality.

The lady (@preshie_cherry) said she was already calculating how she would build a mansion in Nigeria from the money she would make abroad.

The lady sat as she spoke about living in the UK. Photo source: @preshie_cherry, Getty Images/Ramesh Thadani

Source: TikTok

Living in the UK as Nigerian

After one year in the UK, she said she could not brag about an achievement. She added that she had not been able to make her hair.

The healthcare worker said that the UK is not as good as people imagined. She wanted to know if those who arrived in the country before her had it differently.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

3Ds Mom said:

"I can brag about bringing my family, I make my own hair ,am building back home in 1 year."

Baro said:

"Make una allow us rest ndi UK. Come back Una no go return."

She replied:

"Return for what? My point is it’s overhyped that’s it. I’m not comparing or discouraging anyone. That’s my own experience."

Morakinyo said:

"Make we switch,come Nigeria back make I come London."

Annalise said:

"Ahh omo before one year I bought a phone and paid in full. Got a car as well omo next month will be 1 year and I have achieved a lot ohh i don buy wig ohh."

Bobmike said:

"Madam in one year. I bought lands and a car for my mom I also changed my phone to s24 ultra."

Onyii said:

"Come back sis, na so una go take they discourage people wey wan Japa. if they tell you now make you come back you go still gree."

KESIENA said:

"I was literally saying this today… the system don’t encourage savings."

Man succeeded in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom proudly showcased his friend’s newly acquired car.

The man identified on TikTok as @tonynwazuoke, said that his friend purchased the car after three weeks in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng