A little Nigerian kid put up a stunt in defiance to her mum that has made her an internet sensation and got many talking

The angry girl observedly packed her bags and headed for the gate after being scolded by her mother

Pleas from her mother to rescind her decision seemed to fuel the kid's anger as she bolted out like an adult

Kids are known to put up attitudes and characters that are normal with adults, outstanding their parents while at it.

A video of a Nigerian kid venturing out of her parent's house in reaction to being beaten by her mum has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In the short video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, the kid looked visibly annoyed and struggled to gather her lunch box as well as another bag in readiness for her exit.

Her mum could be seen hilariously appealing to the kid to change her mind, a plea that seemed to be falling on deaf ears.

Like an adult, the kid stormed out of the house with her bags, stealing glances back at her mum.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@official__bibi2mary said:

"Leave her let her go nobody will tell her wen she will come back."

@i_am_mercyuchechukwu wrote:

"This is not funny at all.

"You all should stop letting children have their way in some certain things .

"What if tomorrow nobody is home and she leaves the house truly.

"Children are way smarter than adult sometimes.

"Pay attention ✌️"

@justfeetcollections thought:

"Nobody Dey teach person this thing o……they will just vex you and you will carry load."

@dumebiblog stated:

"If she fowl now she go run come back dey shout mummy! Mummy! Children too funny."

Source: Legit.ng