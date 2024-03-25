A young lady dressed beautifully and graced a Nigerian couple's wedding reception without being invited

The lady acted like a regular invited guest and showed all the delicacies she received, including a mocktail

Her experience amused many people, while others shared their experiences after attending weddings without an invite

A lady, @ladyleen69, has shared her interesting experience after attending a Nigerian couple's wedding uninvited.

@ladyleen69 said she was served small chops to start with.

She attended a wedding uninvited. Photo Credit: @ladyleen69

Source: TikTok

The different meals @ladyleen69 got at the wedding

She showed the couple as they danced into the reception while she enjoyed small chops. After the small chops, @ladyleen69 was given a green cocktail followed by Chinese rice.

@ladyleen69 funnily recorded herself as she sipped and ate various delicacies. She was also given carrot and chocolate cakes.

Finally, she got a strawberry daiquiri mocktail and a souvenir. Her experience shared on TikTok amused internet users.

@ladyleen69's video stirred reactions

JFK said:

"This type of update you privatize your account and select random lucky usernames to tag the video."

Nanerh Tee said:

"You're so lucky ooo if u go to some weddings u aren't invited to, food sef u no go see chop not to talk of survernier."

CHIKAMSO said:

"Just dress well and wear expensive hair I promise you we get everything u require for."

Talo_dabi said:

"They didn’t invite you oo and we should still come with you."

Popsy Aaliyah said:

"For a Whole Semester in Year One Unilag, this was how my roommates and I got food on Saturdays. We wear our Sunday best and just slip into Multipurpose Hall as Guests and Eat."

Funmi fay said:

"Imagine watching this as the bride in the video, I go just burst laughsister I go invite you for our naming ceremony o, I want to see you eat like that again."

Lady in tears after attending wedding uninvited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had returned home in tears after attending a wedding uninvited.

The lady identified as @asabiadeey on TikTok faced low patronage at her shop so she decided to attend the wedding party uninvited to scout for customers and make a little money for herself.

She planned to help some female guests tie their gele and earn N1k or N500 from each customer at least. Unfortunately, she didn't see anyone that needed her services. The only woman she assisted refused to pay for her service, on the note that the wedding party was an access entry party.

