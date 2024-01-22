A make-up artist has lamented bitterly online after leaving her house to a wedding reception she was not invited to

According to her, the desperation to make money from the event earned her a painful embarrassment

Netizens who heard her story sympathised with her and encouraged her not to lose hope and have faith in her craft

A Nigerian make-up artist has narrated how she was embarrassed at a wedding party because she wasn't invited.

The lady identified as @asabiadeey on TikTok faced low patronage at her shop so she decided to attend the wedding party uninvited to scout for customers and make a little money for herself.

Lady narrates embarrassing experience at wedding

She planned to help some female guests tie their gele and earn N1k or N500 from each customer at least.

Unfortunately, she didn't see anyone that needed her services. The only woman she assisted refused to pay for her service, on the note that the wedding party was an access entry party and she wasn't invited.

She was only able to get into the hall because she arrived very early before the bouncers arrived at the event.

The lady further revealed that the ushers at the party refused to give her water to drink even though she asked three different people.

Her search for water led her outside the party to get one but she was refused entry upon her return.

She said;

“I don’t even blame anybody that’s trying to get money illegally because people that are trying to get money legally in this country they’re not even getting support.

"Now I see the reason why young ladies and young men don’t want to work again. reason why they prefer Yahoo or to do hook up.”

Reactions as make-up artist shares sad ordeal

Netizens reacted with empathy to the lady’s video, encouraging her not to give up on her hustle.

@reuleakmid said:

“This story is deep. You moved me to tears.”

@opman said:

“Tryna make it legally is extremely challenging, even most employers can't pay u anything reasonable. Imagine being offered a job of 20k monthly at 33 years old.”

Ola Joseph242 reacted:

“Do not be discouraged. There is dignity in labour.”

Sir_Shizzy said:

“Omo I dey find who they teach me yahoo o, I lost my business to scammers and I'm frustrated right now. something I cannot do they did it to me.”

JAJA reacted:

“Ur struggle will never be in vain ajhe.”

@uceewonders said:

“U too fine for that embarrassment naw haba, give me ur hand.”

yahayaabdulrashe87 said:

“Your struggle will never be in vain.”

Georgy reacted:

“Again if you look at it, our problem is still leadership. If our politicians are upright do you think your private business will not boom?”

SPO--LIGHT said:

“You spoke well sis. You just gained a follower. Believe in your craft and one day God's grace will follow you.”

Destiny Paul Bello said:

“PIs don't be discouraged. Your time will soon come.”

