The Nigerian woman who was reportedly dumped by her husband for failing an important examination in the UK has told her side of the story

According to the woman, she told her husband that she was incapable of academic work, but he forced her to take up a masters degree in the UK

Also, she said her husband rushed and got her pregnant when they arrived in the UK, making her unable to study properly

The lady who was reportedly ditched by her husband for failing her exams has opened up.

In a message she privately sent to Precious Ubani, the woman said her husband hastily got her pregnant when they arrived in the UK.

According to the woman, it was as a result of the pregnancy that she could not concentrate on her studies.

I was forced to do masters, woman says

Additionally, she said she had told her husband that she was incapable of academic work, but the man insisted she enrol for masters.

News had earlier spread that the man and his wife won't be able to remain in the UK because they won't get graduate visas due to her inability to excel in her studies.

The man reportedly didn't take it lightly with his wife as he regretted marrying her.

But now, the woman is also saying she is no longer interested in the marriage and that she won't be with the man as they are returning to Nigeria.

Reactions as woman fails her masters exams in the UK

@Oliver said:

"If he thinks he’s intelligent, then he should have been the one studying. He doesn’t even know how his ex is also making her grades."

@Winnie said:

"Not everybody wants to further their education..so, why force her and then complain?"

