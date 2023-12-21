A man and his wife have gone their separate ways after they returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom

The woman was doing her masters degree in the UK, but she failed the final examination, and this meant they must return home

According to the story, both of them were forced to return to Nigeria because of the failure, and the man was angry about this

A man has tackled his wife because she failed her masters degree examination in the UK.

Because of the woman's failure to pass the examination, she and her husband had to return to Nigeria.

The man said the woman wasn't smart after she failed the examination. Photo credit: Getty Images/AlexanderFord and Vladimir Vladimirov. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The woman attributed her failure to the fact that her husband got her pregnant immediately after they relocated. She said the pregnancy weighed down on her and prevented her from studying hard for the examination.

This didn't go down well with the man as he regretted getting married to the woman, saying he should have married his ex who is more intelligent.

The failed to get UK graduate visa

If his wife had successfully passed the masters degree examination, they would have received a graduate route visa to stay in the UK.

According to the story shared on X by Oluwadunsin, the man and his wife are no longer together as they went their separate ways after returning to Nigeria.

A part of the story reads:

"Wife failed Masters. They couldn’t get a Graduate Route Visa because of that. They’ve gone back to Nigeria. The husband said his wife is a dullard and he should have married his intelligent ex. His wife claims he impregnated her the moment they relocated and she couldn’t cope with her studies."

See the full story below:

Reactions as man and his wife go their separate ways

"He didn’t do the masters if he knew he was smarter. She got pregnant, and I’m guessing he didn’t try to help her with her academic work as much as he could. At least she could have probably passed. He also didn’t get any sponsorship job. Yes, it can be difficult to get, but he couldn’t get it and yet she’s a Dullard and the only issue they have."

@MTforChange said:

"The husband sounds like a sorry excuse for a man. He probably also wasn't helping at all at home, even though his graduate student wife was pregnant. He is back where he belongs."

@Olalekanakogun said:

"In Solidarity with the woman. Nigeria is not a prison sentence, let’s welcome them home, as a couple or as fine individuals."

