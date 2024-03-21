Years ago, a Nigerian lady did her genotype test and she was told she was AS, but she decided to repeat it in 2024

The second test she did shows that she was AA and not AS, as reported in the first clinic she visited

Now, she has done a third genotype test and she was told that she is actually AS, tallying with the first result she got

A Nigerian lady who did three different genotype tests has shared the results she got on social media.

According to the lady with the X handle, Ibadan Baker, the first test she did years ago shows she is AS.

She needed to do a new test to confirm that she was actually AS, and surprisingly, the test showed she was AA.

Confused and not convinced, she went to another clinic to run another genotype test, and she was told she was AS and not AA.

She wrote on X:

"I ran a second test yesterday. The result is “ AS”, the same result as the one I did years ago, this makes it the third genotype test I’ve done all together since birth. Do I have to rerun a 4th?"

Reactions to genotype test results

@mzlizzybet said:

"Don’t go back to that place sha, because I don’t think they know what they’re doing."

@Engr_Series said:

"Give it one last go."

@eyecandyUby said:

"Yes. Run another and another until you have 4-5 consecutive AA or AS. At a point, I had 8 results. 3 AA and 5 AS."

@Capt_Shinz said:

Government hospital usually sees AA I don't know why... All blood tests I did in military hospital growing up were AA... I believed this all my life till when I did another one in a private lab and came back as AS.. So do in another private lab."

