A Nigerian man who said he had snubbed his childhood friend has publicly apologised to him on X

The man, Somto, said he offended his friend, Daniel, when they were still in primary school many years back

After issuing the apology, Daniel responded, noting that he and Somto were best of friends back then

A Nigerian man shared how he offended his childhood friend when they were in primary school.

The man, Somto, said he was seven years old and had a great friendship with a boy named Daniel.

Daniel responded to Somto's apology. Photo credit: X/@somto_Ihezue and daxycycline.

Source: Twitter

Somto said he and Daniel shared great memories as they played and did many things together in school.

However, Somto's mother suddenly decided to change his school, separating him from Daniel.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Daniel had traced Somto to his new school, but unfortunately, the latter paid him no attention.

Somto recalls:

"When I was 7, my mum took me to a new school without prior notice, and I was admitted on the spot. My best friend from my old school snuck into the new school to find me, and I pretended like I didn't know him. He left heartbroken, and I never saw him again. Daniel, I'm so sorry."

Daniel, who is now a pharmacist, responded to the Somto's apology and recalled how close they were while in school.

He wrote in a post:

"This was the best friendship of my entire life. I have been searching for you on Facebook all these years. I remember this day. What gave me the mind? You were just confused my G."

See Somto's post below:

Reactions as friends find each other on X

@elocinita said:

"I have mistakes like this that I dwell on too. Once as a kid I tore my brother’s drawing of an airplane and it still makes me cry thinking of the face he made when I did it. I asked him about it in adulthood and he didn’t even remember."

@ChronicallyOnly said:

"You broke that boy’s heart. How dare you?"

Lady visits her childhood friend who is blind

Meanwhile, a lady decided to pay a surprise visit to her blind friend after eight years of being apart.

In a video, she arrived at the blind lady's home in the company of some friends who went along with her.

The visually impaired lady was so excited after she found out it was her long-time friend and screamed while hugging her.

Source: Legit.ng