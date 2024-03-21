A Nigerian lady residing in Australia said her old car was carried away as scrap because no one wanted it

She said she wished she was closer to Nigeria so that she could give out the car to someone since it was still very good

Those who took away the nice car as scrap gave her 200 Australian dollars, which is about N186,000

A Nigerian woman who resides in Australia was emotional on the day her car was taken away as a scrap.

The lady, Omodele, said no one wanted to take the car even though it was still very good and could be put to use.

The car was disposed of as a scrap. Photo credit: TikTok/@everydaywithmodele.

Source: TikTok

She lamented that she would have given it to someone if she was to be living close to Nigeria, but she is far away.

Omodele said nobody wanted to take the car, even for free, because everyone seemed to have their own cars.

She said the reason she was discarding the car was because she recently got a car and she can't be driving two cars.

The car was therefore taken away as scrap, and Omodele got only 200 Australian dollars which is about N186,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady disposes of her car as scrap in Australia

@Oladipupo O. Iyowun said:

"Give it to charity or NGO."

@pst L.E Michaels said:

"Everybody in Australia does not have a car."

@Bella asked:

"How much is the money they give you in naira?"

@oil&Gas€$ said:

"Please help me with it. Please dash me, I will ship it myself."

@Bell said:

"Omg! I'm in the same position, just bought a new car, and I couldn't be bothered to sell my old car, so I'm planning in to take it to the wreckers."

Source: Legit.ng