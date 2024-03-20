A Korean lady took her Nigerian boyfriend to see her parents for the first time and documented the experience

The excited lady shared how she and her parents treated him to different spicy, salty and lovely Korean cuisines

While she claimed her Nigerian boyfriend loved the meals, his countrymen had different opinions after watching her video

Amy, a Korean lady, has shared how she took her Nigerian lover, Tomiwa, to visit her parents in Korea for the first time.

Amy said her parents treated him well and took them to get Budae-jjigae, a Korean delicacy.

Tomiwa was treated to different Korean cuisines. Photo Credit: @amyandtomiwa

Source: TikTok

She said Tomiwa seemed to like the delicacy and other meals they had. She showed what they had for dessert and dinner.

While she rated some of the delicacies low, she marvelled at how Tomiwa 'devoured' them. Amy videoed his facial expression as he ate.

Amy noted that they had all those meals on their first visit day. Some Nigerians disagreed with her assertion that Tomiwa wholeheartedly loved Korean food.

Her TikTok video has gone viral. Relatedly, a Nigerian man claimed one could visit 192 countries with no visa with a Korean passport.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Tomiwa's facial expression

adeolaadeleyeabeg said:

"At video 00:47, Tomiwa do mouth as if he dey drink agbo."

Harinola said:

"Person dey squeeze face you dey rate the food 10/10."

Ayobami said:

"Tomiwa make sure carry her com chop Amala also don’t fail us pls."

ruthmol12 said:

"This boy is just eating everything he no even fear his stomach."

Burlah Khaphy said:

"Make Amy come Nigeria to chop Amala, gbegiri and ewedu make equation balance abeg."

johntoretto said:

"I swear for where fine boy like me dey see watin you carry go Korea."

X said:

"If the girl papa catch am one on one e no go funny."

mystrength04 said:

"We Nigerians understand his facial expressions."

Source: Legit.ng