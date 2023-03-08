A beautiful white lady who did not know how her parents would receive her Nigerian boyfriend took him home

On getting to her parents' house, the lady's mother and father gave him a wonderful reception to show they liked him

Many Nigerians who reacted to the lovers' video hoped also to get a lovely relationship like theirs

A beautiful oyinbo lady has shared a video to capture the moment she took her Nigerian boyfriend to meet her family.

The lady said she was nervous that her family would not like him. To her surprise, the man got along well with her parents.

Oyinbo lady introduces Nigerian boyfriend to her family

Seconds into the video, the Nigerian man and the lady's mother played basketball together. Her dad also liked him. They both worked on the farm and in a mini music studio.

Many people who reacted to their clip together spoke about how their relationship looked so lovely.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments and more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

LOST BOY said:

"Do you have a kid sister…or rather any other sister…"

John007 said:

"You can take him anywhere in this world he will surely know his way to win peoples love and trust."

victor David said:

"God when. I need a lifetime partner."

Dior said:

"Nigerian guys are the best."

France Iv said:

"How did you guys meet."

BADDEST said:

"Naija boy winning."

Ahmed said:

"Her dad is very cool!"

IAEM CODM said:

"I never see who get luck pass this guy."

Dee said:

"I pray I find someone that will love me that way too."

dhareh said:

"Do you have a sis . I’m Nigerian too."

