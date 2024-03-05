A Nigerian man who is also a citizen of the Republic of Korea said his passport is stronger than the US passport

David Nkwa said the Korean passport in his possession gives him access to 192 countries around the world

The man said anyone who usually has the constant need to travel should have a second passport in their possession

A Nigerian man is now a citizen of the Republic of Korea, and he has shown off this passport.

David Nkwa said with the Korean passport issued to him, he is now able to travel to 192 countries without a visa.

The man said he could travel to 192 countries visa-free. Photo credit: TikTok/David Nkwa and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

David claimed that the Korean passport is actually stronger than the passport of the United states.

He said the US passport could be used to travel to fewer countries visa-free as compared to the Korean passport.

David said people who always travel around could need a stronger passport as their Nigerian passport may not be enough.

Checks show that one can actually visit 193 countries visa-free with a Korean passport. Also, one can visit 189 destinations visa-free with a US passport.

Watch David's video below:

Reactions as man shows his Korean passport

@Abraham said:

"When you say "visa-free access", does that include a visa, even if electronic or on arrival? No country is visa-free to 192 countries."

@What’sUp commented:

"Korean passport is green as a Nigerian passport. Do your research why some passports are green & others have different colours."

@Josh!! said:

"I will take my US passports over and over and over again."

@Power up said:

"Na the amount of respect you have with the US passport, u will not get that same respect with the Korean passport."

@High Chief said:

"Travelling to more countries does not equate strong. It equates access not strength. The US passport is still the strongest."

Man becomes a citizen of Ghana

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man is happy that he has become a citizen of Ghana, and the moment was captured in a viral video.

In the clip, the man was seen waving the Ghanaian flag happily in the presence of many people, including his wife.

The man is married to a Ghanaian lady, so it is a win-win for him to have become a citizen of the Gold Coast.

Source: Legit.ng