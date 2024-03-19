It was an emotional moment for a female teacher as she ran into a lady whom she tutored years ago

The teacher said she was speechless and proud at the same time and marvelled at how small the world is

Internet users gushed over a video of the teacher and her old student-turned-lawyer and hailed teachers in general

A female teacher, @debson76, was moved to tears as she met a lawyer who happened to be her student years back in class 2.

@debson76 noted that she was short of words but felt proud of her former student.

The teacher said she was proud of her old student. Photo Credit: @debson76

"I don't even know what to say. I am short of words...She was my student way back in class two. Such a small world. I met her today. I am proud of you. This shows I am your teacher," the emotional teacher said sas she made a video with the lawyer.

The teacher-lawyer moment melted hearts on TikTok. The teacher shared how she felt after the reunion.

"Aaaawwww the way I was smiling throughout yesterday herrrhhh. I got tears in my eyes."

In a contrasting turn of events, an old headmaster on a bike hid his face as his former student in a car mocked him.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over the teacher-lawyer moment

Akua cherry said:

"Eeei so this ur student Woow a proud teacher."

Blue-Ivy said:

"We are proud of you."

Fragrance Addiction said:

"Proud teacher moment."

Ibn Rufai said:

"All professionals can boast but teacher thought them all."

ABENA said:

"Woow, teachers dont grow.

"Well done ma'am."

destinyedzah said:

"Who said U are a good teacher how did u treat her were you looking faces?"

Nuako-Donkor Kwame said:

"I have this teacher I’ve been looking for for some years now. He was my KG1 teacher at Bekwai APS. Mr Bawuah, that man was an angel. God bless all good teachers out there."

Man marries his former school teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had tied the knot with his former high school teacher.

Hassan Mamba Lemmy is enjoying his marriage with his woman, Maombi Jeannette, which has ushered them from being a couple to being parents. Speaking to Afrimax English, the doting father of two said he could barely concentrate in class when Maombi was teaching.

Lemmy noted he was 12 years younger than his former teacher, making it even harder for him to approach her. When he finished school, he made his vision clear to Maombi and was excited after his proposal was accepted.

Source: Legit.ng