A Nigerian lady recounted the terrible experience she went through when she got pregnant with her baby

The woman said she was crippled after she got pregnant and was only freed from the nightmare when she gave birth

Her experience has sparked reactions among social media users who shared similar experiences

A mother said she got completely crippled when she got pregnant with her baby.

Her stunning story was captured in a touching video posted on TikTok by @aboveisunique.

The lady said she was crippled until she gave birth. Photo credit: TikTok/@aboveisunique.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip, she was spotted sitting in a wheelchair, supposedly when she was still pregnant with her child.

She said she would never forget the experience she had, sitting in a wheelchair for several months.

The touching video is captioned:

"A journey I can't forget in life is pregnancy journey. Pregnancy crippled me till I gave birth."

Many social media users went to the comment section of the clip to praise the woman for her courage and to congratulate her for living to tell the story. Many of them also shared their pregnancy stories.

Watch the video below:

Social media users to react to video of woman crippled by pregnancy

@Iyanuoluwa Abuchi said:

"My normal self, I had a very good memory, but pregnancy and childbirth took that, I forget literally everything now."

@Abuja Cleaning company said:

"I was partially deaf till I gave birth."

@Lovethijeh said:

"I have been dealing with memory loss from when I gave birth till now; it’s been 8 months."

@Constance Steve said:

"Omo, with all these comments, I fear to carry belle. God bless all the mothers."

Big baby Uju said:

"My mom went blind when she was pregnant with our last born; after all her suffering, the child still died, but she regained her sight."

Mother suffers skin damage during pregnancy

Meanwhile, a mother shared a video to show netizens what she went through during pregnancy.

She said she suffered skin damage immediately after conception.

A photo of her baby however, stunned netizens who described the child as beautiful. Some of them accused the baby of collecting her mother's beauty.

Source: Legit.ng