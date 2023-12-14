A beautiful Nigerian woman has captured her journey of childbirth from the labour period to the birth of her baby

In the end part of the clip, she shared the precious moment her husband held their child in his arms for the first time

Netizens joined in the celebration, offering their congratulatory messages and well wishes to the couple

A Nigerian woman has melted hearts after sharing her pregnancy journey and childbirth experience.

The happy new mother documented her journey to the hospital as she experienced serious contractions before giving birth to her baby.

New mum shares her pregnancy journey Photo credit: @toxicblackbeauty/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares intriguing childbirth journey

Initially thinking it would be a joyful experience, the lady identified as @toxicblackbeauty soon realised the reality of labour pains.

Despite the discomfort, she remained positive and excited for the arrival of her bundle of joy.

The video captured the woman's cute baby who brought immense joy to both the mother and the father.

The father who was overjoyed to meet his little princess held her in his arms with a sweet smile on his face.

She referred to her baby as her favourite and God's favourite, highlighting the special bond they shared.

She said;

“I first think say na enjoyment. Contraction has started. My bundle of joy has arrived. Daddy is very happy to see his princess. And here is my favourite, God's favorite.”

Reactions as mum shares childbirth journey

As the video circulated online, netizens joined in the celebration, showering the new mother with amazing messages.

They expressed their joy and excitement for the arrival of the baby, sending messages of love and blessings.

@Lacreme_crafts (Resin art) said:

“Congrats 2 but I rather dey house dey relax, I hate the hospital waiting my first baby I was in the labour room just2 hrs b4 my baby came out.”

@kayodeolamide143 said:

“I can't wait to see mine too I pray God give me strength that day.”

@PRECIOUS8 said:

“Not me coming to check if u have given birth congratulations my love.”

@BABY JJ said:

“Congratulations dear.”

@Sweet dammy said:

“Congratulations hun.”

@sade said:

“Congrats.”

@Chizzy Diamond824 said:

“Congratulations my love.”

Watch the video below:

