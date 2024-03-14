"Scan Deceived Me": Nigerian Mum Wears Little Son Female Clothes She Bought During Pregnancy
- A Nigerian mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after revealing why her little son wears female clothes
- According to the mum, she had gone for a scan during pregnancy and the result claimed that she was carrying a baby girl
- However, she delivered a baby boy who had no other choice than to rock the female clothes she had already purchased
A mother has shared a hilarious video of her son rocking the female outfit she bought during pregnancy.
The mother identified as @okanghe223 on TikTok revealed that most of her baby boy’s clothes are female clothes.
Mum says scan gave fake result
She narrated that while pregnant, a scan result claimed that she was going to give birth to a girl.
"Only 2 months": Nigerian lady who adopted little girl flaunts her transformation, video melts hearts
The expectant mother at the time purchased female clothes for her unborn baby but to her surprise, she gave birth to a boy.
She wrote:
“How do I explain 90% of his clothes are female, Scan do this one.”
Reactions as baby rocks female clothes
Netizens in the comments section penned funny comments about the video. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below.
Very good bad person said:
“Na watin u wan hear scan tell u.”
@charming said:
“But d baby look like a girl ohh very cute.”
@favy52023 commented:
“Same thing happened to me.”
@blissline_VetConsult said:
“You done buy am be say you done buy am.”
LADYCEE FAVOUR reacted:
“Better tell him before I do it myself.”
@philipjoseph583 said:
“Do they have male cloth and Female cloth differently?”
@cheta.cash said:
“Thank God for he is alive' stop complaining about nônsence.”
Watch the video below:
Pregnant lady dances over scan result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant lady was overjoyed after a scan showed that she would be having twins. In a viral video, the woman took to social media to share the joyful news with her followers, who also congratulated her.
The video showed the lady dancing while waving the result of the scan in the air for her followers to see. She revealed that the two children developing in her womb were baby boys. Her baby bump is not so visible yet.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng