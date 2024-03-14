A Nigerian mother has left netizens rolling on the floor after revealing why her little son wears female clothes

According to the mum, she had gone for a scan during pregnancy and the result claimed that she was carrying a baby girl

However, she delivered a baby boy who had no other choice than to rock the female clothes she had already purchased

A mother has shared a hilarious video of her son rocking the female outfit she bought during pregnancy.

The mother identified as @okanghe223 on TikTok revealed that most of her baby boy’s clothes are female clothes.

Nigerian mum wears son female clothes Photo credit: @okanghe233/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum says scan gave fake result

She narrated that while pregnant, a scan result claimed that she was going to give birth to a girl.

The expectant mother at the time purchased female clothes for her unborn baby but to her surprise, she gave birth to a boy.

She wrote:

“How do I explain 90% of his clothes are female, Scan do this one.”

Reactions as baby rocks female clothes

Netizens in the comments section penned funny comments about the video. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below.

Very good bad person said:

“Na watin u wan hear scan tell u.”

@charming said:

“But d baby look like a girl ohh very cute.”

@favy52023 commented:

“Same thing happened to me.”

@blissline_VetConsult said:

“You done buy am be say you done buy am.”

LADYCEE FAVOUR reacted:

“Better tell him before I do it myself.”

@philipjoseph583 said:

“Do they have male cloth and Female cloth differently?”

@cheta.cash said:

“Thank God for he is alive' stop complaining about nônsence.”

Pregnant lady dances over scan result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant lady was overjoyed after a scan showed that she would be having twins. In a viral video, the woman took to social media to share the joyful news with her followers, who also congratulated her.

The video showed the lady dancing while waving the result of the scan in the air for her followers to see. She revealed that the two children developing in her womb were baby boys. Her baby bump is not so visible yet.

