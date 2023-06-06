A Nigerian man who came online to make a video about taking care of cats in the UK as his daily job has run into a problem

In the video, the man said that the cat he hated so much while in Nigeria is what he was taking care of for £100 (N57,414.97) per hour

After his boss sacked him for his comment online, Nigerians said he caused it by talking a lot on social media

A young Nigerian man (@equation_mic) who made a video days ago about making £100 per hour in the UK taking care of a cat has got a sack letter from his boss.

In his old video, he said he believed cats were witches when he was in Nigeria, and because of that, he killed many of them.

The man lamented online after his boss sacked him. Photo source: @equation_mic

Source: TikTok

He added that now that he is abroad, it is his full-time work to care for a cat and be paid £100 (N57,414.97) per hour.

Nigerian man in UK gets fired

In his latest video, the same Nigerian man came out lamenting after his earlier clip was reshared on social media and went viral. He stated that his boss saw it and fired him for fear that he may harm his cat.

Nigerians who rushed to his comment section said it is better sometimes to keep one's mouth shut and talk less abroad.

Below is his latest video:

Nigerians in UK talk too much, netizens say

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from his videos and a clip reshared by Gistlover below:

Tempo said:

"I sure say e get spirit wey dey make Nigerians for Uk dey do videos up and down cus it’s kinda hard to understand. The lord is your strength bro."

Only1God said:

"Good for you, learn how to keep your phone when you get to that Uk."

mcwiseman said:

"Una too dey talk, everything na video for una."

Eries Bryan Efosa said:

"Make Una learn to stay offline."

Elizabeth Iduma said:

"Once una travel commot Nigeria una mumu go start una no fit keep quiet."

omodano said:

"Nigeians in UK too dey talk once dey commot Naija. This is painful. WIshing you the best."

chris said:

"Am I the only that don't like to talk about my personal life on social media, I don't want anyone to know anything about me and am alright."

Atinuke Taiwo57 said:

"Una too talk my life in the uk your village people dn follow you reach there."

Marzi said:

"Village people follow you go UK."

