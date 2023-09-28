A Nigerian tech reviewer got massive reactions when he tested the water resistance of an iPhone 15 Pro Max

The man filled a basin with hot water and dipped the iPhone 15 in it for 10 minutes while he talked in a video

Many Nigerians were amazed by his confidence in the phone not to take in water and his risk appetite

A brilliant Nigerian tech review, @kagatech, made a video to carry out a water test on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Before @kagatech placed his new iPhone 15 in water, he started a timer for 10 minutes. He never knew the tap would bring out hot water.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max stayed inside hot water. Photo source: @kagatech

Source: TikTok

iPhone 15 Pro Max water resistance

The man asked if he should be scared as he looked at the iPhone sitting in the water with bathed breath.

He brought the phone out of the water, and the screen touch still worked perfectly fine. Many were surprised by his video.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

toxic_gameryt said:

"Check speakers oh."

He replied:

"They are fine."

petonepzy said:

"N2,100,000 inside water guy u no try oooo."

A Y O said:

"Tech bro wey no get money to buy gadget na tegwolo… Una dey hot for this tech thing."

Mashala Fungbogbo Ibadan said:

"I didn’t watch any other people’s review bout it because I’m waiting for yours. I know your next houserent is definitely going with it."

jont said:

"E remain Fire test."

Toni said:

"You couldn't wait to remove the phone."

folaoflagos said:

"Pls do the DROP or BEND test?"

Butterson said:

"Una get money abeg."

Amicable said:

"E try ,I tried my s22 ultra,my brain wan blow."

MMMBIGBOY said:

"This phone fine o it’s now I’m seeing the lesser bezzels."

alameen_boii said:

"Una too Dey risk. Phone of 2.2million."

tony said:

"Please can I get your iPhone 14 pro max."

