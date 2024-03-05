A video of a strong young lady making blocks on her own has sent social media users into a frenzy

The clip showed her pouring cement into a manual block moulder with a shovel and then lifting the block herself

Many people admired the lady for her skill and strength, while others showed interest in dating her

Social media users have reacted to a video of a young lady making blocks herself.

Taking to TikTok, @vickyblack_ shared the clip with the caption, "What do you call a young lady that is good at everything fyp."

The lady's action melted hearts. Photo Credit: (@vickyblack_)

In the clip, @vickyblack_ could be seen using a shovel to pour cement into a manual block moulder.

Afterwards, she used a flat piece of furniture to smoothen it and then showed great strength by carrying it herself.

Then, she arranged it where the moulded blocks were already placed. Netizens were impressed.

Legit.ng had explained how to know which block is better for construction between hand moulded and machine-made blocks.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's video

Morgan said:

"If no be what a man can do a woman can do better talk"tell wetin go make you as a woman dey do this type of job."

user8181872287325 said:

"Be my babe...e no go hard us to build our house, since we don already moulder. na only money for cement we go just find."

chommymweemba said:

"I wouldn't mind entrusting all my money to such a hard working woman."

ezizzi said:

"And it's a 9inch block oo. see legit lady.. God bless your hustle."

Iamdavid O. A. said:

"Impressive and unbelievable at the same time."

Sir-Steve17 said:

"Who be this girl .I want to marry her?"

Alao Ayodeji d Creative boy said:

"Ah … my eye is obviously not paining me . you carried that stuff alone . Well done."

kingdaviddave1481 said:

"You bring to the table what you would use to build a home."

Lady who works at construction site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was spotted working at a construction site.

In a clip, she could be seen lifting bags of materials and mixing them to get her job done. Stephanie encouraged people who may see her kind of job as hard.

The hardworking lady said that even if it is, they also could do it. After going through the onerous activity of having the job done, Stephanie took care of her colleagues during lunchtime.

