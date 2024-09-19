A video showing a man's desperate move during his public proposal to a lady has gone viral online

In the clip, the lady immediately turned down the man's proposal in style but could not leave the scene as he held her hand

Amid "say yes" chants from many onlookers, the man took an unexpected action that got many talking

A man refused to take no for an answer as he proposed to a lady publicly.

"Na do or die proposal," a lady, @hormo52, who shared the proposal video captioned it.

The man forced his engagement ring into her palm. Photo Credit: @hormo52

In the clip seen on TikTok, many ladies gathered around upon seeing the man on his knee trying to propose to the lady.

The lady was unwilling and made to leave the scene, not minding the growing "say yes" chant around her.

One of the ladies present appealed to the lady to accept the ring, to no avail. The man desperately held her hand and forced the ring into her palm.

Mixed reactions trailed @hormo52's clip.

Watch the video below:

Proposal video sparks reactions

perfume vendor in abakaliki said:

"My issue now is why are they forcing her to accept the proposal. She alone knows her intention for not wanting to accept it."

Big BABY❤️💙😁💗🥰😍 said:

"This guy acted like someone that is going to be violent oh, abi na only me notice am."

Mummy Asher said:

"It’s the “Oya take” for me😂😂😂, se she for run before people gather plenty , see how he hold her like how Jacob hold that angel, by fire by force you go nowhere."

Mo~tolani 🦋 said:

"No be this guy Dey sell success tutor past questions for Laspotech 😂😂😂😂@tof."

Miriam🌸 said:

"Those shouting cannot say yes to this kin guy oo😭😂😂awon abatenije."

Chidinma🦋🌸 said:

"The man is like….I am a chosen ….I am a chosen …..I am a chosen….marry me nooowwww."

🦋 OCTOBER 14🦋❤️ said:

"Thank God say them force her 😂😂😂 who she wan leave am for."

