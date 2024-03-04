Peter Obi, the Labour Party bannerman in the 2023 polls, has linked up with his mentor, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The two have been known to have a very strong relationship, especially during the build-up to the 2023 polls.

The duo met on Sunday at the 90th birthday ceremony of Chief Imam Sheikh Sa’ad Bamgbola of Egbaland.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, met with Chief Imam Sheikh Sa’ad Bamgbola of Egbaland on Sunday.

They were joined by Sarafa Tunji Ishola, the former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Ralph Nwosu, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to celebrate Bamgbola’s 90th birthday.

Another ceremony was held in honour of Obasanjo's upcoming 87th birthday. Photo Credit: Peter Obi

During the visit, Obasanjo praised Bamgbola for his inspirational leadership within the Muslim community, emphasising his efforts in promoting understanding and unity among people of all religions and ethnicities.

According to Vanguard, Obasanjo visited the birthday celebrant at his residence in Sodeke, the state capital, before heading to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Chapel of Christ the Glorious King for his 87th Thanksgiving service.

He mentioned that he would have liked to attend the birthday prayer session personally, but due to the Thanksgiving program, he chose to visit the celebrant's house instead.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the ex-President of Nigeria, said:

“I was on my way into the lift when I met my friend and brother and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and his entourage arriving for the Church thanksgiving service. I immediately urged him to join me on this visit.

"So, also for the chairman of ADC and others that have joined me here this morning for this visit.”

Celebrant recounts dream of Obasanjo's visit

The celebrant expressed that the visit was a long-held dream, as he had imagined hosting Obasanjo in his home around five decades ago.

He said:

“I followed my Spiritual Leader, Sheikh Adam El-Ilori to see the President, then as the Head of State and that night, I had a dream that the Head of State also visited me at my house.

“I felt who I am, that will receive such personality as guest in my house. I told my Spiritual Leader, and he said the dream shall come into fruition no matter how long it will take. But, look at it, the dream coming to past after almost 50 years and we are both still alive."

“I am proud of this visit and I so much appreciated it."

