Celebrating Valentine's day with loved ones does not necessarily have to drain your bank account.

Money is hard to come by these days and it is only fair to plan carefully on a realistic budget.

There are great, creative and exciting ways to spend the day and still get to have as much fun.

Valentine's day is once again here, and lovers across the world will be scrambling to make the day as fun and exciting as possible.

In Nigeria, with the naira shortage, petrol scarcity and plenty other economic woes, you don't have to spend a fortune and leave a hole in your pocket to have a great and memorable time with your significant other.

Couple celebrating Valentine's Day, photo credit - Marketwatch

Source: UGC

February 14 is only halfway into the month, and it would not be wise to spend most of your money before the month ends just because you want to impress your partner.

In fact, you can celebrate Valentine's on a budget and still get to have as much memorable fun just by being a little more creative with your plans. The emphasis here should be more on spending time than on spending money.

Here are a few ways to make the day most romantic on a pocket-friendly budget.

Cook a romantic dinner: If going out to have dinner is too expensive for you, you and your lover can set up a candlelight dinner at home. Not only is it cheaper, but the two of you will have a great time 'gisting' and laughing together as you prepare the meal. You get to set the table and eat together, having interesting conversations all the way. After dinner, you can chill and watch a movie and then maybe play games afterwards.

Movie night: You and your lover can take a drive to the cinema to see a nice romantic movie together. Average cost of a movie ticket is just around N5,000. N10,000 will get both of you tickets, drinks and popcorn.

Night out in a hotel: Not every hotel is expensive. Depending on your budget, you can find 3-star or 4-star hotels that have rooms that cost not more than N25,000 - N35,000 a night. You can both spend a night and share quality time. If you feel like eating in the hotel will cost you more, you can order food online or find a nice restaurant to eat in and return to your hotel.

Visit interesting places: You can take trips to interesting leisure places for sightseeing. One of the most important part of Valentine's day is spending time with your partner. If you are not cool with being home and also don't want to spend so much for an expensive dinner or hotel lodging, you can go to nice places like a museum, theatre, amusement park or beach.

Giving simple gifts: Getting a nice gift for Valentine's doesn't have to force you to break the bank. There are a lot of budget-friendly options you can gift your partner that will not cost too much. It could be a customized picture, shoes, sandals, t-shirts, lingerie, belts, cake, makeup kits, new gym membership card, spa treatment, chocolates and candies, stocks, etc. Remember that is always the thought that counts.

There are a few more things you could do to spice up the day before you eventually get to meet. If you live together, you can start by leaving love notes in different places in the house. If you live apart, you can send a flower bouquet to your lady earlier in the day. If it is a work day, you can pop into your partner's office or business place just to drop off his or her favourite treat. You can be as creative as you possibly can and bet on it that this little gestures will go a long way.

5 Fun Facts About Valentine's Day

There are so many interesting facts about Valentine's Day and Legit.ng has singled out a few funny and interesting ones for you to read and enjoy.

1. In 2021, Americans spent N9.87 trillion ($21.8 billion) on Valentine gifts.

2. Japan first marked Valentines Day in 1936 and it is known as kokuhaku.

3. In Ghana, Valentine's Day is all about the consumption of chocolate.

4. On Valentine's Day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell applied for his telephone patent.

5. Penicillin was introduced on Valentine's Day - February 14, 1929 .

