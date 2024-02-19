A little child was seen in a video crying profusely after she was told the udala seed she swallowed would germinate

Her mother pranked her, telling her that the seed would turn into a tree and grow on her head permanently

The child took it seriously and demanded to see a doctor to help her remedy the situation, not knowing she was being pranked

It was a funny moment when a mother pranked her child who mistakenly swallowed an udala seed.

The African star apple, popularly called udala, has seeds that are sometimes swallowed by mistake, and African mothers use it to prank their kids.

The baby cried because she was told the seed would germinate. Photo credit: TikTok/@peculiarkids0.

In a video shared on TikTok by @peculiarkids0, the mother saw that her child had swallowed a seed of the udala, so she used it to play with her mind.

She told the child that the seed would end up germinating in her belly and that it would grow like a tree on her head.

When the baby imagined what she would look like when a tree grew on her head, she started crying immediately.

The child said she should be taken to the doctor for a medical examination and for a possible removal of the seed.

In reaction to the video, many social media users said their parents also did the same thing to them when they were children.

Reactions as baby cries after swallowing udala seed

@RITTY PEARL said:

"My parents told me if I drink coconut water I will not have sense again."

@sweet shilah commented:

"And this is beginning of de hatred of udara in her life because I stop taking oranges to date."

@MUSTYY Bamz said:

"You just passed the first stage of an African child. E remain “go and bring your slippers."

@JEniFA said:

"Mine was an orange seed. My mom said it would grow into a tree. I almost died."

@Tom Tom said:

"Our parents need to apologize to us, the imagination of a tree growing on my head was traumatic."

@Sugar Berding commented:

"My mom did this to me."

