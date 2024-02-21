A man has showcased the funny action his female bestie took because he ended the call while they spoke on the phone

He shared a video showing the moment she stormed his house and demanded that he open the door

The female bestie's behaviour thrilled some people, while others thought there was more to their relationship

A Nigerian man left netizens in stitches as he showed his bestie's reaction to him hanging up a call on her.

"This one don pass friendship, na cult," he captioned his TikTok video.

The young man was amused by her action. Photo Credit: @chrismarvey1

Source: TikTok

@chrismarvey1's video showed how the lady appeared by his window to express her displeasure about his action funnily.

According to him, they stay in the same compound. In the clip, the lady wondered when he began hanging up on her, ordering him to open the door for her.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She questioned if his action was because he now has a girlfriend.

While a lady's bestie took her husband, another got hers a car.

Watch the video below:

People react to the bestie drama

Ebony said:

"Aswear my own bestie too don tire, yesterday e dey beg me say make I give am peace of mind."

Sweetness26 said:

"She say na u don Dey do Wetin she Dey do, Wetin she Dey do Abeg."

Kiekie said:

"I love her…once once u gats dey correct ur besties."

wendys505 said:

"This girl funny ohno mind am e think say e don grow."

HadassahMjay said:

"Where una Dey see this kind friendship."

MIMIE WILLIAMS said:

"It is always actually a beautiful moment when you have a guy that genuiely loves u without him instigating @ any form of unclean relationship."

Chidiebubehxx said:

"How elderly man go dey do bestie?"

Married woman calls out her bestie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had exposed her bestie for trying to scatter her marriage.

Rose, who is in an interracial relationship, leaked WhatsApp messages her best friend sent to her husband.

In the TikTok expose, her bestie told her husband that the two kids in their matrimonial home were Rose's. The said bestie asked Rose's husband if he wanted to meet up with her so more secrets could be leaked.

From the chats, Rose's husband did not give further reply to his wife's bestie after the first exchange of pleasantries.

Source: Legit.ng