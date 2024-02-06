A new mum was overwhelmed with joy after her thoughtful best friend treated her to a car gift surprise

Her bestie paid for a BMW whip in full and gifted it to her while she was figuring out how to go for her doctor's appointment

A video capturing the moment the lady received the car gift from her best friend has melted hearts online

A lady warned hearts as she surprised her best friend with a brand new BMW car paid in full.

Sharing a video of the car surprise moment on TikTok, @its_vina89 noted that she and the lady have been best friends for 16 years.

She surprised her best friend with a brand new BMW car. Photo Credit: @its_vina89

Source: TikTok

She added that in those 16 years, her bestie never asked her for anything and stood with her during tough times.

The car beneficiary is a new mum

@its_vina89 explained that she decided to reward her friend with the car after she delivered a baby and was figuring out how to make it to her doctor's appointment as she had no car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@its_vina89 wrote:

"My best friend and I have been friends for 16 years and during those 16 years she has never asked me for anything so she wasn’t expecting this.

"When I had my hard times and was going through my storm she helped me and had my back all the way through. She had her first baby and was trying to figure out how she was going to get the baby to her doctor's appointments.

"This time I had her back and bought her a car, paid it in full so she wouldn’t have to worry about car payments. I am beyond blessed and I want to see others blessed too."

In the clip, the new mum shed tears in the car. She was helped by her friend, who bought her the car.

The duo hugged as they walked out of the scene.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate the two ladies

kenwal said:

"So my bestfriend bought me a drink last time we went out lol jk this is to beautiful I love this for the both of ya'll."

NaChristia said:

"Not only did you get her a car but a BMW too. This is magical✨✨I love this for y’all."

picklerick said:

"You can hear how grateful she is in that cry.. she is never gonna get over this!"

Shei Marie said:

''It's not even about the car, it's the fact that she's giving in return what she was receiving from her friend and that's a flex. ❤️✨️blessing."

Gherkin Bag said:

"Tears of relief. So much was just taken off that mama’s shoulders."

aries_king said:

"Sisters.

Don't allow any outside energies to ruin that connection."

Lady buys iPhone for her bestie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gifted her best friend an iPhone.

She went to a phone shop, selected one of the iPhone brands at the store, and paid for it.

In a video, she showed the receipt she was given to confirm that she had bought the phone. She headed straight to her friend's place and gave her the phone. Her excited friend opened the sealed gift and discovered it was an iPhone.

Grateful and thrilled by the gift, she began to shed tears of joy.

Source: Legit.ng