A Nigerian lady has expressed excitement at finally taking her father to the United Kingdom at 29

She said her father has always wanted to leave the country and she was happy to make the dream come true finally

The young lady opened up about why she actually flew her father abroad and advised youths regarding their parents

A young lady has celebrated making her father's dream come true as she flew him to the United Kingdom.

She shared a video on TikTok showing when she received him at the airport.

"I am flying my dad out of Nigeria not because he is the perfect dad.

"He is not anywhere near perfection but as a child you just have to be there for your parents and I am glad I made it happen," @lizsliv8 wrote.

The 29-year-old added that he had always wanted to leave the country and advised people never to forget their parents. In her words:

"Why am I putting this out there? It is for you to remember your parents regardless of what they did to you.

"God put you in this position for a reason. If you are in a position to help, please do. Do not ignore your parents."

