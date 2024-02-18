"I Singlehandedly Made this Happen": Nigerian Lady Happy as She Flies Dad to UK for the First Time
- A Nigerian lady has expressed excitement at finally taking her father to the United Kingdom at 29
- She said her father has always wanted to leave the country and she was happy to make the dream come true finally
- The young lady opened up about why she actually flew her father abroad and advised youths regarding their parents
A young lady has celebrated making her father's dream come true as she flew him to the United Kingdom.
She shared a video on TikTok showing when she received him at the airport.
"I am flying my dad out of Nigeria not because he is the perfect dad.
"He is not anywhere near perfection but as a child you just have to be there for your parents and I am glad I made it happen," @lizsliv8 wrote.
The 29-year-old added that he had always wanted to leave the country and advised people never to forget their parents. In her words:
"Why am I putting this out there? It is for you to remember your parents regardless of what they did to you.
"God put you in this position for a reason. If you are in a position to help, please do. Do not ignore your parents."
Watch the video below:
Man flies mum to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had flown his mother to the United Kingdom.
Tolulope intimated netizens of the development on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture he took with her.
The young man said he gave her hot amala and 'a little Netflix and chillz'. He wrote:
"So Iya Tísà arrived UK this morning and I’ve given her hot Amala + Ogbono and a little Netflix and chillz with Anikulapo make she no dey miss Osogbo."
His tweet blew up as many people celebrated with Tolulope and his mother.
Man takes mum to Sweden
In another related report, a man had taken his mum shopping in Sweden.
The travel abroad coach named Fatai said mothers are unique and remembered how his mum pushed for his education and helped him migrate to Sweden.
Fatai, who welcomed his mum to Sweden in July, shared photos of his mum looking dapper in lovely outfits, noting that they went shopping for fresh clothes based on the weather.
Source: Legit.ng