A Nigerian youth got internet users gushing as he flew his mother to the United Kingdom where he is based

The excited man took to social media to share a picture he had with his mother and gave an insight into how he cared for her there

Many social media users praised the young man, with others praying to replicate the same in the future with their mums

A Nigerian man, Tolulope, has flown his mother to his base, the United Kingdom.

Tolulope intimated netizens of the development on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture he took with her.

Tolulope flew his mum to the United Kingdom. Photo Credit: (@tolad_)

Source: Twitter

The young man said he gave her hot amala and 'a little Netflix and chillz'. He wrote:

"So Iya Tísà arrived UK this morning and I’ve given her hot Amala + Ogbono and a little Netflix and chillz with Anikulapo make she no dey miss Osogbo."

His tweet blew up as many people celebrated with Tolulope and his mother.

See his tweet below:

People commend Tolulope

@Adeola65779102 said:

"God bless you for taking this step to have her with you. Mum enjoy God while you are there."

@itss_hayozino said:

"I pray make I carry my mama come Europe one day.

"I dey come back for this tweet.

"Talking to existence!"

@Lanredeola said:

"Hope she came with aadun and dodo ikire. Congratulations. Pls take good care of grandma o."

@MuftauAdewale3 said:

"Let mama enjoy Nigeria food very well sir."

@ayodejioyedejii said:

"Omooo wao welldone bro, God bless you more for this. You’re indeed a confirm guy greeting from Osogbo too infact Badmus street."

@KayOpeyemiA said:

"Did Iya Tisa come with the flour for the amala or you bought it in the UK?

"Don't be like one of my auntie like that, she will serve you the bread you bought for her while visiting."

@gsamuel4501 said:

"I pray make me self fit carry my own iya Tisa go Uk one day oo …….. that woman don too try…..congratulations brother ❤️."

