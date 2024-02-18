A young man got disappointed after travelling a long distance to reunite with his girlfriend

The doting lover who only wanted to surprise his girlfriend with his girlfriend found out that she wasn't living in Italy as she claimed

Social media users hurried to the comments section to share their opinions about the troubling incident

Reactions have trailed the unenviable situation of a man who got heartbroken after travelling miles to surprise his girlfriend.

The man identified as iam_osg on TikTok had travelled from London to Italy just to be with his woman.

Man travels to Italy to see girlfriend Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi, Peeter Viisimaa/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man shattered after travelling to surprise girlfriend

Osg said he got to Italy only to discover that she wasn't living in the country like she claimed ever since their relationship began.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His hopes of surprising his girlfriend with his presence in Italy were dashed as he was disappointed by her absence.

"Travelled from London to Italy just for her. Just to find out she don't even live in Italy. Shiii happens," he lamented.

Reactions as man gets betrayed by girlfriend

Netizens had different things to say about the man's heartbreaking ordeal.

@chacha93005 said:

"So sad, I wonder why people play with feelings. the real ones don't get the opportunity."

@chisom_annina stated:

"Wow good guys get the wrong ladies and the right ladies remain single, I'm scared to get hurt again."

@fayshing reacted:

"I promise I live in Zimbabwe. just hop on the next flight, I will be your tour guide while you heal from this heartbreak."

@angelheart789 remarked:

"Why are people so mean. So many want this kinda love and the ones getting it don't even deserve it."

@__roxy__bossbabe added:

"I know it hurts now but you'll realize soon that God had it all planned for a greater good. pick yourself up young man life is just beginning."

Watch the video below:

Man catches girlfriend cheating with side boo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was mild drama at a mall in Abuja as a man discovered his girlfriend hung out with another man.

The vexed Nigerian man didn't take things lightly and confronted his girlfriend while she was in the fellow's car. In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the boyfriend then ordered his cheating babe to return an expensive gift he had got her in time past. Efforts by persons present during the incident to calm the irate man prove abortive as he insisted on retrieving his gift item.

The angry boyfriend however first confronted the man the lady was with before facing hs estranged girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng