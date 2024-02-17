Internet users have shared their thoughts on a video of King of Kuka's young son upholding his Yourba culture abroad

The kid immediately prostrated before the powerful Yoruba monarch on sighting him after coming out of an entrance

Many people commended the young lad for greeting his dad like a well-trained Yoruba indigene, others had diverse views

A video showing His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude's son prostrating before him has stirred reactions online.

The clip showed the King of Kuka dressed in his royal attire as he waited for his young son to come out of a doorway.

The king was delighted to see his son. Photo Credit: @kingofkuta

On seeing his father, the young lad went down as he upholded the Yoruba culture despite being overseas.

The excited monarch watched with admiration as his son prostrated and hugged him afterwards.

The clip shared by @kingofkuta was hailed by some netizens who thought the kid did well greeting his dad in the Yoruba way.

Netizens react to King of Kuta's video

Time said:

"The king was surprised. God bless that young boy for delivery the good moral out culture stands for... Kaabiesi o."

Evian said:

"After spoiling your own country education you all will na sponsored your children abroad to go and study."

S Akanni said:

"The way he prostrated. He is an Omoluabi. May God be with him."

smilejay said:

"But they should pass the bill in senate no person should take their children to school abroad."

moshotheman said:

"Me thinking one of the teachers trying to call social worker."

BigJango said:

"Yoruba, the most well culture …. I am proud to be one."

Oluwo of Kuta gets higher status

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that the Oluwo of Kuta had received an elevated appointment in the Council of Chiefs of Osun State.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Dr Sani described the Olowu as a bridge builder who has proven to be an agent of change for his people. Dr Sani said:

"I want to put it on record that the Osun State Government got it right by bestowing this leadership position to a monarch who is a bridge builder, peace Ambassador, true Nigerian, and agent of positive change."

