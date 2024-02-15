A displeased young lady has taken to social media to accuse her dad of being behind her mother's death

According to her, he remarried three months after she passed away and chased her younger brother out of the house

The lady, still not over her mum's death, remarked that she would instead go to jail than forgive her father

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir online as she accused her father of causing her late mum's untimely demise.

In a TikTok video, @kopona111 revealed she would rather end up in jail than forgive her father.

She blamed her father for her mum's death. Photo Credit: @kopona111

Source: TikTok

@kopona111 shared pictures of her father as she revealed he remarried three months after her mum died.

She added that he sent her younger brother packing out of her mum's house and moved in with his new woman. @kopona111 wrote:

"My mom was my odogwu and when she died my dad remarried in 3 months time and sent my younger brother out of my mom's house and moved in with his new wife and in all he was the cause of my mom's death."

Mixed reactions trailed her post

that very PH Girl said:

"Your papa and my papa nah twins, I will never forgive him even in his grave, that man give me and my siblings intentional wickedness."

Lucius said:

"I don’t have motherly love or father love...I don’t even have respect for old people again...they use their old age to intimidate young people."

ezeigbokelechi said:

"We have same story but God fight for us."

fyrretuioooyy said:

"E no go better for the man, him no go see tomorrow please help me say amen."

Slim daddy said:

"You never know what's behind everything, so I'll urge you not to go all out and be patient pls."

BECKY TV said:

"Na your mother cause everything,why didn't she put her name in her document."

naemerem97 said:

"Not saying you should forgive him...but second thought,what if he is under a spell..."

Lady reunites with dad after 20 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reunited with her father after 20 years.

According to the lady identified as @just_gela on TikTok, her father left when she was only four years old.

She revealed that he got separated from her mother and left. Since then, she never set her eyes on him for over 24 years.

Although the young lady didn't disclose how she finally got to know his whereabouts, Gela however mentioned that she travelled to Abia state to see him.

Source: Legit.ng