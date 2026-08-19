An Indian woman and her Nigerian husband run a joint TikTok account where they openly discuss their cross-cultural relationship

The couple addressed a question many people had been asking the Nigerian man about the bride price arrangement between them

The Indian woman weighed in on who was responsible for paying bride price and explained the reasoning behind their decision

An Indian woman married to a Nigerian man has sparked conversation online after she and her husband addressed one of the most common questions people ask about their relationship — who paid the bride price.

The couple, who share their cross-cultural love story on TikTok under the account @indiameetsnaija, both appeared in a video to set the record straight after their followers repeatedly raised the question.

Indian woman married to Nigerian man explains who paid the bride price. Photo Source: TikTok/indiameetsnaija

Source: Getty Images

Indian marriage: Who paid the bride price

Speaking in the video, the Nigerian husband said people had been asking him about the bride price situation ever since word got out about his marriage to an Indian woman. He and his wife then addressed it together, with the Indian woman being the one to give the clearest answer.

@indiameetsnaija confirmed that her husband was the one who paid her bride price, and she tied the decision directly to the nature of their relationship. Because their marriage was rooted in love rather than arrangement, she explained, the expectation fell on him to pay.

She went further in the TikTok video to draw a contrast with arranged marriages in Indian culture, where the dynamic can be quite different. In those circumstances, she noted, it is often the woman's family that bears the financial responsibility of paying the man's bride price.

Love marriage vs arranged marriage

The distinction she drew highlights a genuinely interesting cultural crossroads. In many Nigerian traditions, the man's family is expected to present gifts and payments to the bride's family as part of the marriage process. Indian customs, depending on the community and the type of marriage, can work differently, particularly in arranged unions where the bride's side may present a dowry.

The couple's situation falls into neither camp exclusively. Instead, they appear to have navigated both traditions in a way that made sense for their circumstances, with love, as the wife put it, being the deciding factor.

The video quickly attracted attention online, with many viewers drawn to the openness with which the couple discussed what is often considered a sensitive or private matter.

Watch the video of her statement below:

Indian woman married to Nigerian melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Indian woman married to a Nigerian man from the Igbo tribe had shared a video showing their love story.

The couple's affectionate moments, which highlighted their interracial relationship, attracted reactions from social media users who gushed over their love.

Source: Legit.ng