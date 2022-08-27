A Nigerian lady identified as just_gela on TikTok has reunited with her father who left when she was just four years old

A heartwarming video which she posted via her account showed the moment she met him at a restaurant in Abia state

While sharing the clip on TikTok, Gela said she cried her eyes out because she never believed she had a father

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian lady reuniting with her father after more than 24 years.

According to the lady identified as @just_gela on TikTok, her father left when she was only four years old.

Lady reunites with father after 24 years Photo Credit: @just_gela

She revealed that he got separated from her mother and left. Since then, she never set her eyes on him for over 24 years.

Gela reunites with her dad

Although the young lady didn't disclose how she finally got to know his whereabouts, Gela however mentioned that she travelled to Abia state to see him.

In her words:

"The last time I saw my father was when I was four years old because my parents got separated. Haven't seen him for 24 years of my life. Follow me let's go see him again. Abia state has the worst road.

"My stomach was so hungry so I got some chicken from the airport but I had no appetite. I just couldn't wait."

Gela noted that she broke down in tears over meeting her father again. She had so much joy in her heart.

"At this point, I have cried my eyes out. I can't believe I have a father. So much joy in my heart. I look so much like him", Gela said all smiles.

A viral video showed the moment they met at a restaurant as Gela let out a very beautiful smile.

Social media users share their thoughts

Reacting to the video, some viewers expressed shock over Gela's reaction. They emphasized that she harboured no hate in her heart and appreciated her mother for making her long to see her dad.

Some other viewers threw shades at her father for leaving his daughter for more than 24 years.

@fawwarz asked:

"Why did he leave you for that long?

@topeaworele785 said:

"Hmmm, despite your mum training you alone, still looking for a father."

@bobbybobby3548 commented:

"Waooo blood is thicker than water, you guys lookalike."

@9brooke reacted:

"The truth is we all we go back looking for dem. Thinking of looking for my dad's people bcos he died year after I was born but know where to start from."

@greenyard_exotics wrote:

"Congratulations to you sister. I don't know your story but I must say kudos to your Mom for not raising you to hate him. God bless you all."

@petergyangsha wrote:

"Why will your mom separate you from him well don't know what happen but this is so emotional for me."

Watch the video below:

