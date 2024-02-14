A Nigerian woman has cried out on social media over her young child's weird sleeping style she noticed

The concerned mum admitted that her heart flew out of her chest the first time she saw him in that position

A video of her kid sleeping in the worrying position again has sent social media users into a frenzy as people advised her

A baby's unusual sleeping habit has worried his mum, which led to her sharing it on social media.

Taking to TikTok, @ijeomaurhioke shared a clip of her kid fast asleep with a clothing material over his face.

She said her flew out of her chest the first time she saw him. Photo Credit: @ijeomaurhioke

Source: TikTok

@ijeomaurhioke lamented that her baby can't sleep without covering his face.

The concerned mum said it really scared her the first time she noticed him sleeping that way.

@ijeomaurhioke's video blew up on the social media platform, garnering over 64k views at the time of this report.

Some netizens offered her advise on what to do about the situation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens' reactions to the baby's sleeping habit

B!G_NIMS said:

"Me wey dan grow sef na so I Dey doi won’t cover my whole body o but u see my face when I go cover am."

Oyinkansola said:

"I thought I was weird…I sleep wayyyyyy better covering my face."

Omaegbu Praise325 said:

"Your baby is me same here my ears and face needs to be covered as am sleeping."

Natalia delarosa said:

''Even my dad when we were kids I always ask him why he said he doesn't like to sleep with light and my mom does so he is doing it for my mom."

Bee said:

"He doesn’t like lights, turn it off and your baby has definitely been here before."

@tomikhairandbeauty said:

"This is grandma o."

Schola_edits said:

"Even in this heat, if I don't cover myself with wrapper, I can't sleep well.

"My mum hate this habit of mine but wetin I go do kwanu."

