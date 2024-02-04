A woman left internet users in stitches after showing the result of a house chore her little son did for her

She said he is nine years old and displayed the level of the liquid soap he used from when he started and after he was done washing plates

Many internet users funnily defended her son and tackled her for being ungrateful, while others made jokes out of it

A Nigerian woman has displayed what she met in the kitchen after her nine-year-old son did the dishes.

In a TikTok video, @gloriaemesiobumin showed the liquid soap he used and how it went down after he finished washing plates.

She was amused by how he washed the plates. Photo Credit: @gloriaemesiobumin

Her video blew up on the social media platform, with many netizens funnily coming to her son's defence.

As if that was not enough, @gloriaemesiobumin shared what he told her.

"And he said mummy help me out with the spoons, I forgot to wash them so the remaining soap is actually for the spoons," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were amused by her child's washing

ikelavendar said:

"See as fine boy way love Jesus wash plate e come clean well Jst that he knows Jesus can provide more soap."

@praiseboluwatife said:

"Naa why people no dey help people again! Small help now you dey drag our dear hardworking brother."

phavourite said:

"I no sure say taste of fresh lemon go commot those plates for 2months straight."

Iju ishaga/Fagba hairstylist said:

"Na why then no Dey do good for some people . The plate clean Abi e no clean."

user6669218828750 said:

"My 9 yrs old daughter washed her uniform yesterday, I rinsed it for like 10times, soap no finish for cloth."

user4311081195397 said:

"He wash d plate abi he no wash am,na why Dem nor dy help people...The remaining soap na for spoon."

gracia collections said:

"You’re problem be say you no Dey appreciate little things."

Last born weeps in kitchen before dirty plates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a last born was seen shedding tears in the kitchen.

The girl could be seen with her hand on her face as she shed tears before the sink which contained dirty plates.

After some seconds, she dashed out of the kitchen and slammed the door behind her. It is unclear if her weeping was caused by the house chore before her.

