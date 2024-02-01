A Nigerian woman has lamented that young men are still seeking her hand in marriage despite that she is married

She advised mothers to call their children to order and stop them from flooding her DM with messages of love

She funnily threatened to line up all the men in her DM and give them proper flogging for their actions

A married woman has taken to social media to lament being asked out by young men.

In a TikTok video, @arinzezim, who is into real estate, wondered which mums birthed the young men in her DM professing love to her.

She funnily threatened to deal with the men if they continued their disturbances.

"Abeg who get the children wey dey my inbox. If you know say your pikin dey among pls come carry am o..." she lamented

She added that she has no money to give out and is someone else's responsibility. @arinzezim maintained that she is occupied "till the Lord comes."

"Which one is 'I'm single and 30 without a child, will you marry me?" she wondered

Her video did not sit well with some people, prompting her to reply:

"I'm not saying 30 is too young or 40 is too young. What I'm saying is that I am married. They should go and look for single girls thank you."

People react to the married woman's lamentation

KALUBA TESTED said:

"Abeg face front na bad thing for them to tell you say will you marry dem ? Carry your mouth face front."

OloriAjike said:

"Don't mind dem.na so dem full my DM just cuz I comment say I need a friend, underage pickin,we dey look for sugar mummy, me wey dey look for who go feed."

blisschrist2 said:

"U don't blame them u are too beautiful to stay away from."

Art of life said:

"Please ma, there are so many young men and ladies who loves older person sincerely. Secondly you are beautiful too."

investor20204 said:

"Thank you very much no mind them girls full they no go marry them lazy youth disgracing us."

Kind Michael said:

"Sorry ma I don go carry my pikin that my piking no Dey hear word."

