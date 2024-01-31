A Nigerian lady is in a dilemma after she caught a couple cheating on each other at different times

She got even more confused as the wife, who is her sister, gave her N5 million not to disclose her infidelity

The lady added that her sister's husband made a UK offer to her after she caught him cheating as well

An 18-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, has anonymously sought help from netizens over a cheating couple making offers to her.

According to the anonymous message @Wizarab10 shared on X, the lady said her married sister gave her N5 million to buy her silence after she caught her cheating.

The image used here is for illustration purpose and is not related to the story. Photo Credit: Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

After a week of restlessness over the matter, she moved to report the infidelity to her sister's husband only to find him cheating with another woman.

The confused young adult claimed the man offered to sponsor her schooling in the UK in order to get her to keep her mouth shut. Her message read:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"I caught my sister cheating on her husband and collected 5m as shut up money but couldn't sleep for a week then I went to tell her husband what I saw last week I caught him with another woman He's willing to send me to UK for study. I'm 18, should I tell my parents?"

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to the cheating couple's story

@Anegbe_ said:

"Story no clear sha, after collecting shut up money from your sister you say you wan tell husband , come catch husband like say na one room una dey stay ."

@GorettiMojel

"Omo the both of them know what they are doing in that relationship. Collect the money and leave there nothing concern you."

@SureboiIb said:

"Bruh, always do the right thing.

"But the right thing is waiting for you in UK."

@GodwinLeo01 said:

"This kind thing happens when Pablo get married to pablue .

"Everyone is operating in different corners."

@Boykhayc said:

"Hahahahahahaha… tell them so you can collect money for upkeep too as that’s your calling it seems as favor coses through."

@JubrilZakariyau said:

"You might catch your parents in the same circumstance too. "

@vlackpanda__ said:

"See the kind of breakthrough I have been praying for."

Lady accuses sister of taking her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out and accused her sibling of taking her husband.

In a Facebook post, Mary claimed Hannah finally succeeded in making her husband hers.

Mary shared pictures of her Husband named Peter and Hannah. She wrote:

"My kid sister has finally succeeded in taking my husband as her husband may God judge you amen."

Mary tagged her younger sister to the post via her Facebook account. In a deleted post, Mary's husband had also shared the same pictures taken with Hannah.

Source: Legit.ng