An Abuja man has filed for divorce from her wife, who he alleged is too obsessed with Church

The man said the obsession allowed the mother of his wards no time to take care of their children

The court advised that they both sit to talk it out before opting for the extreme separation option

Abuja, Federal Capital Territory- A man in Nyanya, Abuja, has filed for divorce from his wife, claiming that she has neglected him and their children because of her excessive involvement in church activities.

He said his wife spends most of her time in church and does not care about their welfare.

Frustrated man seeks separation from wife who is too obsessed with God. Pictures just for illustration purposes alone. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters /Landov

Source: Getty Images

According to Vanguard, Mr Aku Bakari, who works as a public servant, brought his wife, Mary, before a Customary Court in Nyanya on Friday.

He accused her of abandoning her duties as a wife and mother and being influenced by a different church.

"My wife no longer has time for me and our children, she is always going to church. Sometimes she goes to church on Friday and sleeps there until Sunday evening. She does not want to know whether we eat or not," he said.

He said he tried to persuade his wife to stop attending that church, but she refused.

He said he noticed a change in her behaviour and appearance since 2010, when she stopped wearing earrings and necklaces and claimed they were evil.

He said she also stopped going to their family church, the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, NCCN, and joined another church where she was being brainwashed.

"I told her to stop, but she refused. It is on this account that I wish to divorce her," he said.

Wife denies allegations of negligence

The wife, Mary, who is a cleaner, denied the allegations. She said she loved her husband and children and was only serving God.

She said she did not abandon her duties as a wife and mother and that her husband was exaggerating.

She said she did not stop wearing earrings and necklaces because they were evil but because they were uncomfortable.

She replied to her husband's allegation, noting she had not joined another church but was only visiting different churches to learn more about God.

The godly lady defended herself, saying she did not sleep in the church but sometimes stayed late for prayers and fellowship.

She pleaded with the court to save her marriage and help her husband understand her.

The judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple to reconcile for the sake of their children and adjourned the case until January 30 for a hearing.

Man seeks divorce because wife is too beautiful

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported a man who wants to divorce his wife, Hilda Mleya, because he thinks she is too beautiful and unfaithful.

He says he suffers from insomnia and stress and that she does not respect him as the head of the family.

After listening to both parties, the court orders them to seek counselling instead of granting the divorce.

Source: Legit.ng