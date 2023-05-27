Arnold Masuka wants to divorce his wife Hilda Mleya because he thinks she is too beautiful and unfaithful

He says he suffers from insomnia and stress and that she does not respect him as the head of the family

After listening to both parties, the court orders them to seek counseling instead of granting the divorce

A man has asked for a divorce from his wife of 10 years because he thinks she is too beautiful.

Arnold Masuka, 40, told Chief Chireya’s court in Gokwe that he was afraid of leaving his wife, Hilda Mleya, 30, alone as he feared she would attract other men.

Suffering from sleepless night

He said he was suffering from insomnia and stress because of her beauty, Zambian Observer reports.

He also accused her of being unfaithful and disrespectful. He claimed that she had once left him for another man and returned after two months.

He said he had forgiven her but he could not trust her anymore. He also said that she did not respect him as the head of the family and she often insulted him in front of their children.

The court heard that the couple have two children who are still in school. Chief Chireya advised Masuka to reconsider his decision and work on his marriage, but Masuka insisted that he wanted a divorce.

The court did not grant the divorce but ordered the couple to seek counselling.

