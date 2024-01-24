An elderly woman has shared a heartbreaking story of how she lost everything she had worked for in one night

According to the woman, the government claimed the land she built her church, which made them bring her church down

Netizens sympathised with the woman in the comments, urging her to have faith that she will rise again

A black woman, Rose, who struggled to make it in life has shared her painful grace to grass story on YouTube.

The woman who was born in a poor family that couldn't afford to see her and her brother through school was able to gather wealth just to lose everything in one night.

Female preacher goes from grass to grace

Woman goes from being millionaire to a pauper

Sharing her story to Afrimax English, Rose narrated how she lost her parents at a young age and had to move in with her grandmother who gave her out as help because of poverty.

Her new guardians began training her in school but when they weren’t able to continue, she was taken to a Reverend father who saw her through the university, where she met her husband.

After graduating from the university with good grades, she started job hunting. Her husband got a job before her but she finally got hers.

As she began her job, she claimed to have received a calling from God to start doing his work. She listened, quit her job, and began a Bible school.

Despite not having money to see herself through Bible school, she claimed that God came through for her.

She started a church with a friend she met at Bible school. They started by leasing a place, and from there they built their church. They were also doing philanthropy work equipping women and shop people with skills.

The church blossomed and Rose was able to acquire lands, houses and everything and needed at the time.

Wealthy preacher goes broke

However, all this became a story in just one night when the government brought down everything she had worked for without any prior warning.

Sadly, her husband also lost his job that same day and that was how their suffering began. With their children still in, they sold their house and moved back to the village to be able to provide for them.

Rose, who had several property in her possession went into abject poverty and became a farmer living in an uncompleted building.

She said;

“I want to see myself preaching the gospel again, I want to able to feed people. That is my desire.”

Netizens react as woman shares grace to grass story

Netizens prayed for the woman to able to rise again, tagging what happened to her the devil’s work.

@dentswapage1906 said:

“Just like the story of Job who lost everything in one day. You still have your soul covered by the presence of God, that is the matter.”

@zablonreuben reacted:

“It's sad, I saw my family attacked due to jealousy, but God still keeps us going.”

@ThankGod2024 said:

“So long as you are healthy, you'll arise again.”

@hamaedgar7336 reacted:

“She is on a Right Truck. May her Faith not die, God knows Her Name.”

@nelsonameyo79 said:

“Rose is a true believer. Never once did I hear her complain for the things she personally lost (which is ALOT). She was always talking about the pain of others.”

@Dejones-cu8mx said:

“Rose don't give up, l am going through a lot myself but for a minute, I forgot all about it and found myself crying for you,God in heaven will restore you.”

@transforminggraceministries said:

“She has not lost anything. I hear in my Spirit and it is very clear that this is the Lord's Process and soon you're yet to see the Lord's Faithfulness.”

Female millionaire who had cars and houses goes broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dorcas Kagendo, a 50-year-old lady who was once a millionaire, has cried out that well-meaning individuals should come to her aid. The Kenyan lady from a broken home achieved career success in her thirties and became rich, owning properties and cars.

Dorcas who was spotted seeking alms from people on the street shared with Afrimax how she got rich. She was raised by her mother and never got to see her father to date. After she graduated from school, she worked hard and first got a job as a secretary and then as an office administrator.

From there, she began earning millions. At 33, she was a millionaire and bought lots of vehicles. She also bought lands, houses and other properties. She got married and had a kid but was abandoned by her husband later on. Pictures of her cars were held up in the video as well as how she looked when the going was good.

