A trending video of a man behaving stubbornly before his wife has sent social media users into a frenzy

According to the woman, her husband refused to say sorry to her and instead chose to prepare his meal himself

Mixed reactions trailed the video as couples shared how their partners would have acted in such a situation

A woman watched with amusement as her husband settled for preparing his meal himself and would not apologise to his wife.

The woman, however, failed to reveal what he was to apologise for.

She was amused by his action. Photo Credit: @mrs_abrownshuga

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, her husband could be seen dishing his food after he cooked it. He then moved to the living room to enjoy his meal.

He stole glances at his wife who kept watching him all through. The couple's funny drama thrilled internet users.

The clip has amassed over 36k at the time of this report.

Mixed reactions trailed the couple's video

Mhe_mhe said:

"My own nor dey agree oh, he go eat my food …I told him since he’s quarreling with me, he should quarrel with my food…Oga nor dey hear word."

Tjcutie said:

"The way I will remove my spoon with him to eat that food ehn , e go think am twice next time."

a-why said:

"Omo me I go beg o, my wife still tell me say I no get shame when it comes to food matter."

Celine said:

"This is the time when you pepper him and cook something you know he likes so much and eat it in his presence."

Obiageli said:

"He’s like dis thing dey somehow ooo but hmm I go manage am instead of to beg that woman."

reigneth260 said:

"Not him looking so innocent when he turned to face you when you were making a video of him."

HiddenGem said:

"As a man..me i will still eat d food u cooked and won't still talk to u..my money no go waste I swear."

