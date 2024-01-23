A Nigerian lady is in a difficult situation after she sent N200k to her church's account as her offering

The lady, who stated that she has been a devoted member of the church for four years, said she wanted to send N2k

Internet users who came across her story offered advice to her on possible solutions, while others told her to let it go

A Nigerian lady has cried out for help after she mistakenly sent N200k instead of N2k as her offering.

According to the lady, she made the mistake on Sunday after attending their online service.

She lamented that the money happens to be people's contribution. She is seeking help in retrieving it as efforts to contact the church have been unsuccessful.

The lady added that she has been devoted to the church for four years.

Online coach and doctor, @kuddy___dynasty, shared the message the distraught lady sent her and sought netizens' advice on the matter.

People advised her on what to do

Noah Debbie said:

"It has happened to me before na 200 I wan recharge I come recharged 20000…so pple saying why didn’t she no count the zeros…things dey happen sha."

Lilygig Lily said:

"End of year thanksgiving 2yrs ago, I mistakingly transferred twice due to network issues. unknown to me both transactions were successful."

The importcoach_Godslove said:

"She should go to the church with the receipt it would be refunded it used to happen to me although I let it go cause na my money."

ziconempire said:

"Pastor must give me back..its out of my wish."

Richard said:

"And how will sister not count the zeros in this hard time.... Me wey never chop since 2 days ago. God make I see this mistake for my side."

Mrs.Muphit said:

"Church no go release that money. Make she go bank. on another note, if na big church Kuddy dem no go even answer bank. my sister I taya on your behalf."

markdonner5 said:

"How do you mistakenly add 2 extra zeros???? one zero Is understandable but 2 zeros??? I don't believe her."

two things are involved said:

"Don't worry you have paid for two years offering."

