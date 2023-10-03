A Nigerian man has tearfully shared his challenges in maintaining successful relationships due to his good looks

In a video posted on TikTok, he revealed that he faces trust issues due to his attractive appearance

Netizens who watched the video reacted in the comments section and shared their opinions about his situation

A TikTok user @the_boy_eddyy has narrated how his good looks made it difficult for women to trust him.

According to him, his physical appearance makes ladies assume he is a flirt, causing trust issues in his relationships.

Eddy shares his sad relationship life

In a tearful video, he opened up about the emotional turmoil he experiences due to his striking appearance.

He said;

“POV: You're being single again bcos no one could trust you in relationships cause you're fine. All they see is a flirt.”

Reactions trail video as man shares how his looks kept him single

The video quickly gained attention as netizens stormed the comments section to react.

@Ri Ri reacted:

"U never talk wetin dey make u cry gan gan."

@olaide208 said:

"Have you tried drinking garri with onions."

@Asabi commented:

"Don’t cry oyinbo mi."

@graciebren1 said:

"Na lie oo you don go cheat and she catch you."

@blesyn’s vlog commented:

"Everything na love and relationship you no like turkey.”

@Sun Shyne II said:

“I no know wether I go say u Dey talk truth or lie, cus everyone is just claiming to be single but sorry.”

