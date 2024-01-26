A man has sent social media users into a frenzy as he celebrated his grass-to-grace story with his supportive wife online

The couple lived together in a plank house for years and did not allow their unpalatable situation to steal their happiness

Eventually, they had a breakthrough and moved from a shack to a bungalow and then a majestic abode

Against all odds, a couple achieved success and have become a source of inspiration to many internet users.

The couple's story became public knowledge after the man shared his journey with his supportive wife online.

In a video reposted by @gossipmillnaija, the man showed how they lived in a plank house for years.

He attached short clips and pictures showing they were still in love despite their situation then.

Years later, they moved into a fine bungalow and began constructing a mansion. They went from a bungalow to a mansion within two years.

Their love story amazed people.

Netizens celebrate the couple

an_na_bella11 said:

"Wetin work for plan A fit no work for plan B.

"Happy for you both."

kingzamani said:

"The guy already had the land inherited or other wise! Firstly that’s what will give the babe little confidence that her man already owns a property."

aubiergembock said:

"Building with a man is risky because once they make money, they will leave you for slay queens and escorts, but some “serious” men with human hearts and integrity, will appreciate the woman who has built with them from the scratch. ❤️ Happy for the both of them, and for their growth."

mia_bext said:

"We Kenyan ladies *(some)* love and love genuinely, we aren’t materialistic but that doesn’t mean we don’t love good things. We believe in process."

dahmica said:

"It’s 50/50. He could leave you at the end of the day or it could be a happily ever after."

Source: Legit.ng