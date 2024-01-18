A pregnant woman has taken to social media to showcase the other four women her baby daddy impregnated along with her

The five pregnant women seemed happy with each other as they planned a baby shower together

A video of the expectant mums making merry has stirred mixed reactions, with many tagging him another Nick Cannon

An expectant lady, @lizzyashmusic, has stirred massive reactions on the net after announcing her baby shower with four other pregnant women.

In a TikTok video, she revealed her baby daddy impregnated the four other women at the same time as hers.

Her video showed the pregnant women happily flaunting their baby bumps. A baby shower IV they displayed showed it was scheduled for Sunday, January 14, at the same place.

They shared a group photo they took which had a man, who is believed to be their baby daddy, seated in the middle.

The five women seemed to have an understanding between them.

"I guess we Sister Wives now," @lizzyashmusic captioned the video.

In another video, @lizzyashmusic wrote that they all can't change the fact that he is their baby daddy and that everything happened for a reason.

Their video did not sit well with many as they compared the man to Nick Cannon, an American comedian with 12 kids from different women.

Many people slam the pregnant women

Xoxo said:

"What Latto said??? I'd spend that $500 before you ever trap me!... That's gospel."

Glow said:

"This like kinda ghetto but it’s better than beefing."

Raven said:

"And he just sitting there cheesin ‍♀️Lord help us all."

Maddy :) said:

"He was tryna have a Nick Cannon moment."

Sinia brook said:

"What in the Nick Cannon is this?''

Cienna Reyes said:

"Nah cuz taking a picture with him is crazy."

S.janay said:

"Hell naw I would have been at the clinic."

Brianca Morris said:

"The only thing that matters here is if he is able and capable of taking care of all of them and their babies. If they like it we gotta love it."

Pregnant lady exposes partner who impregnated 6 other women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant lady had exposed her cheating partner who put multiple women in a family way.

In a story posted on X by Instablog9ja, the lady revealed that she did not know that the man was a serial cheat.

She said she met the man on Instagram and decided to give love a chance to see if things would work out between them.

However, it turned out that the man enjoys impregnating ladies as he has six other ladies carrying his babies.

Source: Legit.ng