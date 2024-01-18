Since moving to Canada, a Nigerian man said he has had very little human interaction and took to social media to lament

He showed empty roads in his immediate environment and compared the North American country to an isolation camp

His lamentation video divided netizens as some related to his worry, while others surged him to return to Nigeria

A Nigerian youth in Canada has taken to social media to express worry over how empty the roads and streets are.

"Nobody dey for road. Since I come here I never sure say I don see people like that," he lamented in Pidgin.

In a TikTok video, the Nova Scotia resident showcased the roads around his environment to further buttress his lamentation.

He likened the country to an isolation camp. In the video, he took a stroll in shorts and socks with no human in sight.

"I dey find people to talk to, nobody. If I stay for this kind place for four years, you sure say I go fit talk to human being?" he wondered.

Netizens react to the Canada-based man's lamentation

Chefamandaroyal said:

"That is y I won carry my child me and she go dey gist I no won turn deaf and dump."

Listen2Patrick said:

"If na Allen avenue Ikeja now, you for don see ashawo at least."

user111660 said:

"Den come bck 9ja if na to talk to people u want."

Mariam BAKARE said:

"Na kings road be this for Sydney, e be like say na Remembrance Day wey be public holiday you dey waka."

Wonder said:

"I love serene environment. It calms my mind. Also, I sleep a lot."

GEM said:

"Lol, when you get money move to another city nah... Me I'm going to Saskatchewan, small place to hide till I make money."

Sammy said:

"Even this kind area... You for don see aboki wey dey do noddles or one mama wey dey roasted boli."

Joshua_ said:

"Funny enough this is not really pleasant to have nobody to relate with on a regular."

Man laments being lonely in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out over being lonely in Canada.

With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada. He wrote:

"I thought 'Home Alone' was only a movie until I came to Canada. Who else is alone?"

His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation. A captivating video showed the young man sitting alone in his room with his jaw on his palm.

