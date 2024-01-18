"See as this Place Dey Like Isolation Camp": Man Laments Not Seeing Anyone in Canada, Shares Video
- Since moving to Canada, a Nigerian man said he has had very little human interaction and took to social media to lament
- He showed empty roads in his immediate environment and compared the North American country to an isolation camp
- His lamentation video divided netizens as some related to his worry, while others surged him to return to Nigeria
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A Nigerian youth in Canada has taken to social media to express worry over how empty the roads and streets are.
"Nobody dey for road. Since I come here I never sure say I don see people like that," he lamented in Pidgin.
In a TikTok video, the Nova Scotia resident showcased the roads around his environment to further buttress his lamentation.
He likened the country to an isolation camp. In the video, he took a stroll in shorts and socks with no human in sight.
"I'm tapping": Video as viral boy who hawks in fine English gets signed by company, his life changed
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"I dey find people to talk to, nobody. If I stay for this kind place for four years, you sure say I go fit talk to human being?" he wondered.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to the Canada-based man's lamentation
Chefamandaroyal said:
"That is y I won carry my child me and she go dey gist I no won turn deaf and dump."
Listen2Patrick said:
"If na Allen avenue Ikeja now, you for don see ashawo at least."
user111660 said:
"Den come bck 9ja if na to talk to people u want."
Mariam BAKARE said:
"Na kings road be this for Sydney, e be like say na Remembrance Day wey be public holiday you dey waka."
Wonder said:
"I love serene environment. It calms my mind. Also, I sleep a lot."
GEM said:
"Lol, when you get money move to another city nah... Me I'm going to Saskatchewan, small place to hide till I make money."
Sammy said:
"Even this kind area... You for don see aboki wey dey do noddles or one mama wey dey roasted boli."
Joshua_ said:
"Funny enough this is not really pleasant to have nobody to relate with on a regular."
Man laments being lonely in Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out over being lonely in Canada.
With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada. He wrote:
"I thought 'Home Alone' was only a movie until I came to Canada. Who else is alone?"
His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation. A captivating video showed the young man sitting alone in his room with his jaw on his palm.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng