An emerging video has shown a group of white folks proudly talking about the Nigerian universities they attended several years ago.

A Nigerian journalist, , who shared the video on X lamented how it is no longer the norm.

"Please take a listen to the conversation of these Americans. They graduated from Nigerian universities 35 years ago (1988). How did we get here? " he wrote.

The white folks love Nigerian cuisines

In the clip, a black woman approached a round table occupied by white folks and interacted with them. It appeared they were having Nigerian meals.

When the black woman spoke further with them, one of the white men then revealed that most of them schooled in Nigerian universities several years ago.

They mentioned the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the University of Ibadan (UI). The lady then remarked that it explained their love for Nigerian dishes.

People react to the Nigerian varsities old students' video

@ndubisi2287 said:

"At that time, their colleague from Nigeria went and bought a certificate in Chicago when they were schooling in Nigeria. Sad indeed."

@dokitatoks said:

"Had foreign primary & secondary schoolmates in the 70/80s. I was in the university with students from South Africa, Sudan, India, Pakistani, Cameroon, Ghana, Palestine etc. Exchange students from US, Europe & China for short-term Hausa programs. I had Asian & European professors."

@olajideobe said:

"As at early 90s when I was in the secondary school, there were a few white kids in GCI then. Govt College Ibadan is a public school o.

"Today, most civil servants don't even enrol their kids in public schools again.

"The decline is too depressing."

@dogzigee said:

"This is so cool! There was a country where the University of Ibadan was once the best University in West Africa."

@oteessolutions1 said:

"So, what happened? Nigeria should have been making millions of dollars yearly through foreign students just like the UK and the US, but here we are, with nothing and not even ranked amongst the best universities in Africa. What corruption and bad leadership can cause. What a shame."

