An African man from Benin who helped an American man in his country some years ago was thanked

The reward the oyinbo man wanted to give him by promising to pay for his travel fees was cut short by immigration

After paying a hefty sum for a visa application fee, the American embassy rejected him despite his intention to return to Benin

A white man, Tim Hirschel-Burns, narrated how a man from Benin, Anicet, offered him free accommodation and hospitality when he visited his country.

As a mark of gratitude, the US man planned for Anicet to visit the US so that he could spend some time abroad and enjoy.

The American and the man posed for a photo.

American tourist visa application

When the Beninoise man applied for a tourist visa to America, Tim that he was willing to cover all his travelling expenses.

Tim became sad that he was rejected despite Anicet waiting for eight months for his visa interview.

American visa fee

In a lengthy Twitter (X) thread, the American man said the US embassy always assumed that those on tourist visas would never return to their home countries. His rejection came after paying a $185 (N141,458.40) visa application fee.

See his thread below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@NorbAwino said:

"I found the US embassy to be a very scary place. It's a place that can shatter someone soul completely. I am sorry for your friend. I hope he doesn't lose hope and gets to visit you one day."

@bolajiayo said:

"This is what most Africans face in the hands of the American consulate. When genuine people try to get visa to visit US,most times they get rejected after not more than two questions and you will see someone with everything fake granted same visa."

@rosenthal_jon said:

"I'm so sorry for him. The system is absolutely rigged against Africans."

@charltonnnana said:

"My brother got an admission in a UK University. Paid tuition. The school wrote to UK Consulate in Nigeria. They denied my brother visa. Told him they were “confused and still processing his application”. The school has resumed. Admission missed."

@Deola_AB said:

"It’s a scam to accept visa fee without issuance, there should be standard law for appeal/refund."

@SonofChuks said:

"This is the embarrassing ordeal Nigerians and Africans go through daily at the embassy."

